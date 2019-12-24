Second annual toy drive is a huge success

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fisher Street Community in Action held its second annual toy drive in Jonesboro Monday.
One by one, the kids came through the line and grabbed an extra gift for Christmas this year.
Organizer Charles Coleman believes this year’s turn out was better than the last.
“This year we’ve outdone ourselves. We gave the kids coats. We gave them shoes. We also gave them socks,” Coleman said. “These things are necessary so it’s not just a give thing, but it’s just a blessing to give back in the first place and do what we can for the community.”
To make this toy drive even more special, every child that got a gift, also got to put their name in a raffle for a chance at a new bike.
The FSCIA was able to get four bicycles this year and they plan to announce the winners on Christmas Eve.
