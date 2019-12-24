Task Force working to propose new Welcome Center in Osceola

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) -A Mississippi County community is hard at work to make sure their town looks up to par, and that effort is bringing some new changes starting at the front door.
When driving off of I-55 onto the Highway 140 exit into Osceola, it looks like there’s not much to the town.
However, the Community Involvement Task Force says they are proposing a new look to draw better attention to the area by turning the old Mobil gas station into a Welcome Center.
According to Shawn Chafin, chairman of the task force, they also plan on using an old house nearby for the project.
Once both buildings are approved and turned over to the city, Chafin says they will present the ideas to the city council.
“It’s not being maintained anymore, and we’re hoping to get ownership of that around the first of the year so we can go in and renovate it if possible," Chafin said.
Chafin said if they can’t renovate the building, then they plan to tear it down to start the welcome center project.
If you’re interested in brainstorming and adding to the list to upkeep the Osceola community, you can attend the Community Involvement Task Force meetings every second and fourth Thursday of each month at 10:30 a.m. at Osceola City Hall.
