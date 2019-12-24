Two men accused of kidnapping man, forcing him to rob store

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Two men are in trouble with the law after police say they tried to force another man to rob a Jonesboro convenience store.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro police originally went to Kum & Go on North Church Street on Dec. 21 regarding the attempted robbery.
Once they arrived, police discovered that someone was supposed to rob the store but the robbery never happened.
The man said two other men, 24-year-old James Higgins of Jonesboro and 18-year-old Travon Higgins of Helena, forced him at gunpoint to rob the store or face being physically harmed.
A Jonesboro police incident report said an officer went to Cedar Park and was told what happened and that the suspects were at an apartment in the 100-block of Daybreak.
The officer went to that location where two suspects were found. Police were also looking for a gun that was in a red backpack.
The incident report stated that the officer was also told that a stolen vehicle was recovered and that the suspect may be involved.
The officer spoke to the resident inside the apartment who stated that Travon Higgins came to her apartment and brought a red backpack and another backpack with clothes with him.
The resident gave the red backpack to officers. Inside officers said they found a “broke down rifle.”
Officer then took Travon Higgins, James Higgins, and the third man to the police department for an interviews.
When police spoke to the victim, he said he and another friend were over by an area called the “Gates.”
There he said he had been in a car earlier with his friend and an unknown man.
He said the car belonged to Travon Higgins, who he called Huncho, and that the car got into a crash.
When the crash happened, the victim said he ran over to see about the vehicle. The driver, who was not identified, left the scene.
The victim said he went home, but his friend came and got him and took him to the apartment on Daybreak where Huncho and another man identified as Lil Cray were waiting.
The victim said his friend went into a back room with Huncho. He said he tried to go with them but was told to say where he was.
Huncho and Lil Cray then came out of the room, according to the incident report, and told him to go outside.
He said once outside, Huncho pointed a gun at him and told him that he wAs going to rob the Kum & Go and get Huncho the money or Huncho was going to shoot him.
“He stated that Lil Cray then had the red backpack and pulled the broken down gun out but then put it back in the bag," the incident report stated.
The victim said Huncho told him how to get the money and that he even gave the victim the gun take and walked behind him to the store.
The victim said he went into the store and told the clerk he was supposed to rob the store but did not want to and that he needed to call someone.
The clerk called the police and then called the victim’s mother to come to the store.
Police spoke to James Higgins who said he was at the apartment with Huncho.
He denied knowing about the robbery plot but said Huncho was mad that a boy wrecked the car.
The officer went back to speak with the victim, asking him to tell the truth about the car.
The victim told police he was asked to move the car and instead of hitting the brake, he hit the gas and crashed the car.
The officer then spoke with Travon Higgins who initially said he wanted to talk to a lawyer, but then agreed to speak to the officer.
He said the vehicle belonged to another person and that the person “better get his money back.”
Travon Higgins denied knowing about a red backpack and that he went and got James Higgins and the two were at an apartment at the “Gates” before returning to their home.
During his interview, James Higgins reportedly confirmed the car belonged to Travon Huggins. He also admitted that he was outside when Huncho was talking to the victim.
James Higgins also said he took the rifle from the backpack but never threatened the victim with it.
He said Huncho walked the victim to the store and once he was around the front of the store, he and Huncho went back to the apartment.
Police arrested and transported Travon Higgins and James Higgins to the Craighead County Detention Center.
On Monday, Dec. 23, Craighead County District Court Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge James Higgins with kidnapping, first-degree terroristic threatening, and criminal attempt. He set his bond at $50,000 cash/surety.
Boling also found probable cause to charge Travon Higgins with kidnapping, aggravated assault, first-degree terroristic threatening, theft by receiving, criminal attempt, and obstruction of governmental operations. His bond was set at $100,000.
Both men will appear in court again Feb. 28.
