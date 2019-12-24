Woman arrested for threatening victim with knife

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A woman with a repeated criminal history finds herself in trouble with the law again.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro police went to a home on Hope Street on Dec. 22 regarding a domestic disturbance.
The victim told police that she and Angela Kitchens got involved in an argument when Kitchens went to the kitchen, grabbed a knife and threatened to kill her.
The victim said she escaped from the residence, but Kitchens chased her down the street with the knife and trying to stab her.
The victim was able to escape and call 911, and Jonesboro police later located and arrested Kitchens.
On Monday, a judge found probable cause to charge Kitchens with aggravated assault and terroristic threatening. She was given a $50,000 bond, and her next court date is Jan. 31
This is not the first time Kitchens has been in trouble for domestic situations.
