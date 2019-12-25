Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Travis Kelce came out of college with a bit of baggage after he was suspended for an entire season at Cincinnati. But he's made the Chiefs look brilliant for taking a chance on him. Kelce already has become the first tight end in NFL history with four consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons, and with eight catches for 74 yards in last week's 26-3 romp in Chicago, he became the first with back-to-back seasons of at least 1,200 yards. He'll be headed to yet another Pro Bowl this season, unless the Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl instead.