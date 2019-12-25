Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Travis Kelce came out of college with a bit of baggage after he was suspended for an entire season at Cincinnati. But he's made the Chiefs look brilliant for taking a chance on him. Kelce already has become the first tight end in NFL history with four consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons, and with eight catches for 74 yards in last week's 26-3 romp in Chicago, he became the first with back-to-back seasons of at least 1,200 yards. He'll be headed to yet another Pro Bowl this season, unless the Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl instead.
NEW YORK (AP) — For the fourth consecutive week, the Baltimore Ravens are the unanimous choice as the top team in the AP Pro32 poll. The New Orleans Saints remained No. 2. The San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Green Bay Packers each moved up a spot respectively to round out the top five. The defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots moved up one spot to No. 6.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Second-ranked Ohio State meets No. 22 West Virginia as one of two games on the week's AP Top 25 schedule matching a pair of ranked teams. The Buckeyes have already beaten Villanova, North Carolina and Kentucky in nonconference play so far. They rank in the top 10 of KenPom's national offensive and defensive efficiency metrics. The schedule also includes an instate rivalry game between No. 3 Louisville and No. 19 Kentucky. Gonzaga is off this week after becoming the sixth different team to reach No. 1 in the AP men's college basketball poll this season.