Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran says President Donald Trump has given him assurances that Trump will try to soften the economic blow for Kansas from the suspension of production of the troubled Boeing 737 Max jetliner. Boeing has announced plans to suspend 737 Max production in January, and Sprint AeroSystems is suspending its production in Wichita of fuselages. Moran told The Wichita Eagle that in a Sunday phone call, Trump said he knew the importance of aviation to the city. Moran said the president indicated that he would "see if there were ways that he and the administration could be of help.”