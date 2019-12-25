Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-MO-CHESTERFIELD-TAXES
Missouri Supreme Court rules against Chesterfield over taxes
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court has upheld a 1977 state law dictating how St. Louis County municipalities distribute their sales tax revenue despite a challenge from the city of Chesterfield. The unanimous decision was announced Tuesday. Chesterfield Mayor Bob Nation told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the city is “not pleased but that's the way it goes." Chesterfield has a bustling and wealthy retail district. The city is one of a handful of Missouri municipalities required to pool sales tax revenues, which are then distributed to other members of the pool based on population.
Couple donating 3,000 socks for the mid-Missouri homeless
CALIFORNIA, Mo. (AP) — A mid-Missouri couple is donating more than 3,000 pairs of socks to homeless people as part of a program to honor their late son. The Columbia Missourian reports that Janet and Edward Miller of California, Missouri, started Gentle Ben's Socks for the Homeless in memory of their son, Ben, who died of a brain aneurysm in 2017 at age 34. Janet Miller says socks are the most-needed and least-donated item for homeless people. Socks will be donated to three Columbia organizations that help the homeless.
St. Louis program connects immigrants with jobs
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A new program that starts in January in St. Louis will seek to help connect new immigrants with their career goals. St. Louis Public Radio reports that the International Institute of St. Louis is launching Immigrant Career Path Services to help immigrants quickly transition into career fields of their choice. The program is designed for people who arrive in St. Louis with advanced degrees or years of experience. It will offer help with resume writing, interviewing sessions, job training and assistance with higher education. Counselors will assess certifications and foreign degrees, as well as re-certification services and other employment-related courses.
Teen shot, killed in Missouri in apparent fight over shoes
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — Police say a man was shot and killed in an apparent fight over shoes in suburban Kansas City. Grandview police say an officer responded Sunday night to a reported shooting and found 20-year-old Jaylen Blackmon, of Kansas City, dead on a sidewalk. Witnesses told police that the shooting appeared to have stemmed from an altercation over a transaction for shoes between the victim and a teenager. Blackmon's family said he realized the shoes might be fakes and asked for his money back, but the teen shot and killed him. KSHB-TV reports that Blackmon's family described his death as “senseless.”
Effort raises about $6K to pay off student lunch debt
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Springfield woman has raised thousands of dollars to pay off student lunch debts after a woman in her area sought help on a neighborhood app. The Springfield News-Leader reports that Molly McKinney says that when the woman asked on the app if anyone knew of any agencies offering help to pay off her children's $60 lunch debt, she went ahead and paid the bill herself. She also found out that other people owed hundreds of dollars. She started a Facebook page with a Paypal account to pay off debt from around the district. As of Monday, she'd raised around $6,000.
Teen can withdraw plea in retired police sergeant's killing
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge has ruled that a St. Louis teenager can withdraw his guilty plea in the shooting death of a retired St. Louis police sergeant. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Monday's decision means that 17-year-old Jalynn Garner can change his plea to not guilty and move forward with a trial. He faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder in the October 2018 robbery and shooting of Sgt. Ralph Harper. His attorneys said the teen was under pressure to meet a deadline to be eligible for a juvenile rehabilitation program when he entered the guilty plea. But youth services told Garner he wasn't eligible for the program.
Police group demands charges against officer in fatal crash
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A police organization says a St. Louis County police officer who struck and killed a 12-year-old girl while rushing after a suspicious vehicle should be charged in the death. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Sgt. Heather Taylor said Monday that the unidentified officer should be charged with manslaughter in the death of Akeelah Jackson. Taylor is the president of the Ethical Society of Police, a group composed of black city officers who are outspoken on matters of racial discrimination. Akeelah was hit Oct. 14 and died a few weeks later.
Family's Christmas tradition is to give gifts to strangers
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Santa got a little help in downtown Lawrence from a family handing out bright red gift bags to strangers in a busy shopping area. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Scott Sloyer and his adult children, Tyler and Rachel, hit busy Massachusetts Street on Monday, distributing about 40 bags that each are filled with about $15 worth of useful items like socks. The recipients included a homeless man and street musician who was playing the trombone while dressed as the jolly old elf himself. The family began the tradition of handing out gifts to those who may be in need when they lived in St.Louis.