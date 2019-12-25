Motorcyclist killed in Christmas morning crash

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Cross County man died Christmas morning when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed.
According to the Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, it happened at 1:32 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25, in the 300-block of State Highway 193 South in Wynne.
Ryan Andrews, 30, of Wynne was northbound when he lost control of his 2008 Honda CBR-600 and ran off the right side of the road.
His motorcycle hit a culvert before coming to a stop.
Andrews was taken to Crossridge Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The weather was clear, and the road conditions were dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.
Andrews was the 486th fatality reported in the state this year.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.