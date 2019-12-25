Santa, helpers visit local hospital

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Before Santa made his stops at the houses in Region 8, he had to make a couple of special stops at St. Bernards Hospital.
Barry Forrest has been helping Santa bring Christmas to kids in the local hospitals for over 30 years.
“In 1986 I took this over from my father,” Forrest said.
When Forrest took over as Santa, the Exchange Club in Jonesboro picked it up as a special project.
“We buy gifts and we find all the kids that are in the hospital both at St. Bernards and NEA,” said Forrest.
Every year for more than 30 years, Barry Forrest, his kids, and a few elves from the Exchange Club have been helping Santa bring Christmas to kids at local hospitals.
It’s a lot of work helping Santa make all the stops, but it’s well worth it to Forrest.
“Those little kid’s eyes light up, parent’s eyes light up,” said Forrest.
And sometimes, he gets a reminder of just how much it means to the kids he visits.
“When you get a call on Christmas morning from a kid from ten years ago that will call you and say ‘Hey, you came and saw me when I was in the hospital, you don’t know who I am but I want to tell you I remember it.’ And that’s what it all means,” said Forrest.
Forrest’s kids plan on taking over as Santa’s helper when he retires from the job, keeping the tradition in the family.
