Warm End to the Week

Another mild start for the day after Christmas! Temperatures were still in the 60s in spots near sunrise. Clouds will stream in today, but still warm with highs again in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. Overnight, a few sprinkles are possible with rain chances rising late Friday into Saturday. Rain chances look their highest Saturday evening into Sunday morning with a few rumbles of thunder mixed in. Severe weather doesn’t look likely, but we could have a few strong wind gusts throughout the state. Rainfall amounts around an inch possible. Behind the rain, temperatures look more seasonable with highs in the 40s and 50s.