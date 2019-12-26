AGFC sets up locations for old Christmas trees

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Even though the Christmas season is now over, there is a need to get rid of all of the leftover Christmas trees throughout the state.
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission announced Thursday at least 30 locations in the state where people can drop off their Christmas trees, according to content partner KATV.
The trees will be used as a fish habitat. However, AGFC asks anglers to check before using the discarded trees due to water supply reservoirs and lakes having regulation to prevent dumping.
Officials also ask that the trees not have any decorations like lights, tinsels and ornaments when they are dumped.
The locations include:
