Arkansas police officer shot outside apartment complex

BRYANT, Ark. (KAIT) - Authorities say an Arkansas police officer was shot and wounded by a reportedly suicidal man who was later shot to death by other officers.
The shooting happened Monday night in Bryant, about 15 miles southwest of Little Rock. The Bryant Police Department says the female officer was struck by gunfire and was airlifted to a hospital in Little Rock, where she is in stable condition.
Arkansas State Police identified the man killed by officers as 24-year-old Austin Chase Swindle.
The shooting happened less than three weeks after another Arkansas police officer was fatally shot while sitting in a patrol car in Fayetteville
