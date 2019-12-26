Arkansas St. goes up against Freed-Hardeman

STEPPING UP: Canberk Kus has averaged 12.3 points and 5.4 rebounds this year for Arkansas State. Caleb Fields is also a big contributor, with 11 points per game.CLUTCH CANBERK: Through 12 games, Arkansas State's Canberk Kus has connected on 38.9 percent of the 36 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converting 73.3 percent of his free throws this season.