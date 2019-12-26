Authorities search for burglary, theft suspect

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are looking for a suspect that they say is connected to a residential burglary and theft case, with an arrest leading to a cash award from Crimestoppers.
According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, JPD is asking for help from the public.
“Do you recognize this suspect?,” police said in the post.
The case involves residential burglary, criminal mischief and theft of a firearm less than $2,500.
Anyone with information on the case can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657 or Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP.
