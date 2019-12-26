2020 Cardinals Caravan stops in Jonesboro on January 18th

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Cardinals Caravan will once again make a stop in Jonesboro. The 2020 edition visits The Mall at Turtle Creek on Saturday, January 18th. The event starts at 12:00pm.
Fans get to hear from and meet current St. Louis players along with Cardinal alumni and broadcasters ahead of the upcoming season. Kids, 15 and under will receive one autograph from each current and former player.
The entire event is free and open to the public, and it is being presented by East Arkansas Broadcasters, which includes local Cardinal affiliate 95.9 The Wolf (KWHF).
For more information on the St. Louis Cardinal Caravan, call 870-934-5000.
2020 Cardinals Caravan
When: Saturday, January 18th
Where: The Mall at Turtle Creek
Time: 12:00pm
Call for More Info: (870) 934-5000
To give you an idea what to expect, here’s some sights and sounds of the 2019 Cardinals Caravan stop in NEA.
