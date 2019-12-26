Inmate faces additional charge after breaking cell’s sprinkler head

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The turning down of a blanket for an Independence County inmate now has the man facing a felony charge after authorities say he broke the sprinkler head inside his jail cell.
Patrick Dean Rew, 22, Batesville was arrested Dec. 20 on suspicion of impairing the operation of a vital public facility after the incident at the Independence County jail.
Rew, who was in jail on drug and firearms-related charges, was being held in cell A-23 when the situation happened. Independence County Deputy Chris Martin went to the scene.
“Upon arrival at the facility, Deputy Martin was informed by detention staff that Patrick was recently removed from suicide watch and asked for a new blanket. Detention staff explained to Patrick that he could not have one at this time. Patrick became angry by the answer and broke the sprinkler head inside his cell, causing the male housing unit to flood,” authorities said in a probable cause affidavit.
Batesville firefighters had to shut off the water and replace the sprinkler head, officials said.
In the affidavit, deputies said they sought the felony charge due to emergency personnel being taken off the streets plus firefighters responding to a non-emergency situation.
“When a sprinkler head is damaged, a deputy is taken off the streets away from protecting the citizens of this jurisdiction. The Batesville Fire Department has to utilize at minimum two pumper trucks and two personnel to shut the water off to the facility and to bleed the system before the sprinkler head can be replaced. The actions of this individual creates the water to be shut off to the facility for some time until the damaged sprinkler head can be replaced and the system placed back into operation,” the affidavit noted.
A $2,500 bond was set for Rew, who was being held in the Independence County jail.
