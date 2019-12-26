Jonesboro police investigate break-ins at Sage Meadows

Jonesboro police believe a white passenger car may been involved in a series of break-ins in the Sage Meadows area of town. (Source: Jonesboro Police Department)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | December 26, 2019 at 5:23 PM CST - Updated December 26 at 5:23 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A series of breaking and entering cases over the holiday season has Jonesboro police asking for help from the public.

According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, the break-ins happened over Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Police believe that a white passenger car may provide some clues on the case. Authorities are also asking people who live in the area for possible surveillance video of the vehicle or anything suspicious.

Anyone with information on the break-ins can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.

