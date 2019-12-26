Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

CHRISTMAS SHOOTINGS-ST. LOUIS
4 Christmas shootings in St. Louis leave 7 people wounded
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Four separate shootings in St. Louis on Christmas have left seven people wounded. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, they responded to a call and found two adults who had been shot in legs. About 20 minutes later, police responded to shooting about 2 miles to the east and found a man shot in the stomach. before noon, police were called to a shooting at a bus stop near Fox Park in east St. Louis. Two 17-year-old boys were wounded. About 15 minutes later, two 18-year old men were shot about 4 miles to the north.
OFF-DUTY OFFICER SHOOTS INTRUDER
Off-duty Missouri police officer shoots intruder in Illinois
BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) — An off-duty St. Louis-area police officer shot and wounded a Christmas Eve intruder in a neighbor's apartment in Illinois. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that authorities say that 22-year-old Steven M. Madden of Granite City, Illinois, tried to steal a woman's car Tuesday afternoon outside Belleville, Illinois. They said he was armed and broke several windows of a nearby apartment and threatened people inside with his weapon. The St. Clair County, Illinois, Sheriff's Department said off-duty Bel-Ridge, Missouri, Officer Ronald Freeman heard the commotion and came to the apartment. He ordered Madden to drop his weapon and shot him twice when he refused.
KANSAS CITY-CHRISTMAS EVE KILLING
Christmas Eve shooting kills man in Kansas City, Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Christmas Eve shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, has left one man dead. The Kansas City Star reports that police were dispatched to a southern Kansas City neighborhood about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said a man was located on the ground near a car and was declared dead at the scene. Detectives canvassed the area for witnesses, but the circumstances were still under investigation Wednesday and there was no information about a suspect. The Star said data it has maintained shows that the shooting was the 149th homicide in Kansas City this year.
BOOSTING TEACHER PAY
Missouri officials propose $400M teacher pay boost plan
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — Missouri education officials say they have a plan that would not only increase teachers' pay but also offer raises and attract them to positions that are challenging to fill. The state currently has one of the worst teacher compensations in the country, ranking at 40th with the average salary of $48,000, according to data from the National Education Association. But a new $400 proposal could lift Missouri up to 26th with an average salary of about $54,000. The St. Louis Public Radio reports that the three-part plan calls for increasing the base pay for teachers from $25,000 to $32,000, offering teachers a $4,000 raise and creating a fund to lure teachers to take on hard-to-fill positions.
MISSOURI REDISTRICTING
Repealing Missouri redistricting changes is top GOP goal
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Putting a repeal of voter-approved changes to Missouri's legislative redistricting process on the ballot in 2020 remains a top priority for Republican legislative leaders. The Kansas City Star reports that GOP lawmakers argue that voters were forced to swallow changes to the redistricting process that aid Democrats in order to enact popular ethics reform proposals such as a ban on lobbyist gifts. Majority Republicans expect to try again next year after failing to repeal voter-approved changes to the redistricting process during the 2019 legislative session. Supporters of the 2018 changes say Republican lawmakers will face stiff opposition and resistance from voters.
AP-MO-CHESTERFIELD-TAXES
Missouri Supreme Court rules against Chesterfield over taxes
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court has upheld a 1977 state law dictating how St. Louis County municipalities distribute their sales tax revenue despite a challenge from the city of Chesterfield. The unanimous decision was announced Tuesday. Chesterfield Mayor Bob Nation told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the city is “not pleased but that's the way it goes." Chesterfield has a bustling and wealthy retail district. The city is one of a handful of Missouri municipalities required to pool sales tax revenues, which are then distributed to other members of the pool based on population.
AP-MO-SOCK DONATION-HOMELESS
Couple donating 3,000 socks for the mid-Missouri homeless
CALIFORNIA, Mo. (AP) — A mid-Missouri couple is donating more than 3,000 pairs of socks to homeless people as part of a program to honor their late son. The Columbia Missourian reports that Janet and Edward Miller of California, Missouri, started Gentle Ben's Socks for the Homeless in memory of their son, Ben, who died of a brain aneurysm in 2017 at age 34. Janet Miller says socks are the most-needed and least-donated item for homeless people. Socks will be donated to three Columbia organizations that help the homeless.
BC-MO-IMMIGRANTS-JOBS
St. Louis program connects immigrants with jobs
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A new program that starts in January in St. Louis will seek to help connect new immigrants with their career goals. St. Louis Public Radio reports that the International Institute of St. Louis is launching Immigrant Career Path Services to help immigrants quickly transition into career fields of their choice. The program is designed for people who arrive in St. Louis with advanced degrees or years of experience. It will offer help with resume writing, interviewing sessions, job training and assistance with higher education. Counselors will assess certifications and foreign degrees, as well as re-certification services and other employment-related courses.