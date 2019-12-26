Police investigate stabbing in Batesville

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A stabbing on Christmas Day left one person injured and Batesville police looking for the suspect in the case.
According to a media release from Batesville police, officers went to a local hospital around 10:30 p.m. on Christmas night to talk to the victim.
The victim told police that a female friend that he invited to his house, stabbed him multiple times, then ran out of the house. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released.
The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing and anyone with information can call Batesville police at 870-569-8111
