Trumann celebrates annual Christmas dinner

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - There’s nothing like receiving love from those around you and one community is showing they can all come together to make Christmas special.
Many in Trumann spent Christmas at the Community Christmas Dinner and there was ham, turkey, dressing, green beans, the full course meal.
Over 1,000 meals were served to those in the community.
“We want to fill their bellies and we want to make sure they have food on Christmas. Ultimately, we want to just show his love to other people and just make sure they know why we’re doing it and they know what Christmas is all about and that’s Jesus," event coordinator Lindsey Miller said.
Miller says this event started 22 years ago, serving under 100 at that time in the city of Trumann.
They started organizing for this earlier this month and many volunteers woke up early this morning to make it all happen.
It was a good turn out, the oldest person in the building was 103-years-old and the youngest, a sweet three-month-old.
Miller says she hopes they can continue to serve those in need for many years to come.
