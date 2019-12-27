Authorities ID inmate who died at Garland County, Ark., jail

Authorities ID inmate who died at Garland County, Ark., jail
Authorities say the cause of death is under investigation and the sheriff’s office plans an internal investigation as well. (Source: KLTV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | December 27, 2019 at 11:26 AM CST - Updated December 27 at 11:46 AM

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) - Authorities have identified the inmate who died while in custody of the Garland County jail last week.

The Garland County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday identified the inmate as 28-year-old Jeremy Scott Howell of Hot Springs. Howell was booked Dec. 20 on a criminal trespass charge but was found unresponsive a few hours later.

Authorities say the cause of death is under investigation and the sheriff’s office plans an internal investigation as well.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.