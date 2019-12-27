Authorities ID inmate who died at Garland County, Ark., jail

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) - Authorities have identified the inmate who died while in custody of the Garland County jail last week.
The Garland County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday identified the inmate as 28-year-old Jeremy Scott Howell of Hot Springs. Howell was booked Dec. 20 on a criminal trespass charge but was found unresponsive a few hours later.
Authorities say the cause of death is under investigation and the sheriff’s office plans an internal investigation as well.
