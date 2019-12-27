Community comes together to support family with special drink, fundraiser

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) -Christian and Madison Barber lost their mother to a car crash, just two days before Christmas and now businesses in the Paragould community are rallying to support them.
And they’re hoping one special drink, the Screaming Eagle, can help the family in their time of grieving.
The drink is a mixture of red bull, pineapple, and green apple.
Gabriel Black, the owner of Shadrachs in Paragould, said they not only wanted to create a drink for Greene County Tech students, but also wanted to use the drink to support the two students.
“This is just a small, small way that we can give back," Black said. “Whether they drink or not, we had a lady come in and just buy two of them and give it to the person behind her.”
The drink and donations were also extended to the Jonesboro locations.
Nichole Dinkins bought three drinks and said Michelle’s death devastated the community. She added this is just a simple way to help spread love and support to the family.
"The Barber family is just a very important part of our community. When you saw Michelle out, she was always happy, smiling. We thought maybe we would get a drink and help out. Do what we could do,” Dinkins said.
Christian’s football teammates also came together to help spread the word on the fundraiser.
“He would do this for anybody, anybody really. Especially any of us. Whenever something like this comes up and we have an opportunity to serve, the coaches always stress that to us, that we just need to serve people,” teammate Nate Foster said.
An account is also set up for the family at First National Bank and other businesses are also accepting donations.
The Shadrachs Paragould location alone raised around $1,900 for the family through drinks and donations.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.