Dense Fog To Start Friday

Thick fog will hang around across most of Region 8 until 9 am this morning and could linger until near lunch for others. Winds should start to pick up later today helping the fog dissipate. We’ll be cloudy and a little cooler compared to Thursday. Highs reach the 60s for some with others staying in the 50s. Tonight, more thick fog is possible along with mist or drizzle. Rain chances increase on Saturday after a mostly dry start to the day. Showers become scattered through the evening and then widespread overnight. A few rumbles of thunder are possible along with around an inch of rain. A few storms could be severe across the state, but our threat remains very low here in Region 8. Showers and clouds throughout the day should keep the atmosphere from getting too unstable. We’ll watch it.