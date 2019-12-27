Festival of Lights extended in Wappapello, Mo.

WAPPAPELLO, Mo. (KFVS) - People showed so much love for the Festival of Lights in Wappapello, Missouri, the Army Corps of Engineers is extending their stay.
At Redman East Campground, you’ll find strings of Christmas lights around a wooded area, all for your viewing pleasure.
Originally, the attraction was supposed to run from Dec. 20 through Dec. 29.
Now, officials with the Army Corps of Engineers said it will run through Jan. 3, 2020.
You can see the lights from dusk until around 9 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.