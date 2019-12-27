JPD receives 10 new Skycops, some with gunshot recognition

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department has added more eyes in the sky, and some with special features.
JPD received 10 new Skycop cameras Friday.
They replaced the unit on Cedar Heights Drive with one of the upgraded units.
Now, the unit on Cedar Heights has a camera with a license place reader and gunshot recognition so when a shot goes off, the camera automatically hones in on the noise allowing for more effective surveillance.
Police Chief Rick Elliott said since the camera at Cedar Heights was installed six weeks ago, they’ve only had one call for gun violence in the area.
“We want everyone up here to feel safe where they live and they have a right to feel safe in the area that they live in,” said Elliott. “By adding this tool, it just gives a little bit better place to live.”
JPD installed new cameras at Cedar Heights and Belt Street Friday.
The eight other new cameras will be installed at a later date, and their locations will be released once they’re all up.
So far, JPD has 12 Skycop cameras total.
Mayor Harold Perrin said the city has received several calls from people interested in buying a Skycop camera for JPD.
“We’ve had a lot of calls on these and obviously the results show for themselves how good they are.”
If you’re interested in donating money to buy a Skycop unit, you can call Jonesboro City Hall for information on the price.
All checks written to the city for a Skycop are tax-deductible.
