Mo. launches apprenticeship program for people with disabilities

Mo. (KFVS) - A new Registered Apprenticeship pilot program in for hospitality has launched for individuals with disabilities.
The program is put on by the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development’s Office of Apprenticeship and Work-Based Learning.
Work Able Missouri is a collaboration with Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
It will help a unique population of Missourians that are not typically associated with Registered Apprenticeships enter a career path.
“We are working to remove barriers and help more people enter the workforce,” said Director of Workforce Development, Mardy Leathers. “This pilot program is another opportunity to be inclusive in how we modernize and expand apprenticeships in Missouri.”
Apprentices in the program will earn wages above minimum wage and will explore roles in facilities management or as culinary assistants.
Two key employers are Dogwood Canyon Nature Park and Branson Hilton Hotels.
They are participating in the pilot and plan to hire four to six apprentices.
The program is currently seeking applicants through the end of January.
Applicants for Work Able Missouri must have an active case with Missouri Vocational Rehabilitation and should contact Jennifer Kincaid via email at Jennifer.kincaid@vr.dese.mo.gov for more information.
For more information about Missouri Registered Apprenticeships, visit https://dhewd.mo.gov/apprenticeship_missouri.php.
