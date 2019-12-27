Officials say 14 killed, 35 hurt in Kazakhstan plane crash

Police guard as rescuers work on the side of a plane crashed near Almaty International Airport, outside Almaty, Kazakhstan, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. The Kazakhstan plane with 100 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff early Friday. (Source: AP Photo/Vladimir Tretyakov/AP)
December 26, 2019 at 11:13 PM CST - Updated December 26 at 11:13 PM

(AP) - A Kazakhstan plane with 100 people aboard has crashed shortly after takeoff early Friday, killing at least 14 people while at least 35 others survived with injuries.

The aircraft hit a concrete fence and a two-story building after takeoff from Almaty International Airport.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the airport says there was no fire and a rescue operation got underway immediately following the crash.

The plane was flying to Nur-Sultan, the country’s capital formerly known as Astana.

The aircraft was identified as a Fokker-100, a medium-sized, twin-turbofan jet airliner.

The company manufacturing the aircraft went bankrupt in 1996 and the production of the Fokker-100 stopped the following year.

