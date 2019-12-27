Ronnie Brogdon Invitational tipped off Thursday in Highland

Longtime NEA coach and administrator Ronnie Brogdon watches Thursday in the tournament named after him. (Source: KAIT)
HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - The NEA Tournament isn’t the only high school basketball event going on in the area. The 3rd Bad Boy Mowers Ronnie Brogdon Invitational tipped off on Thursday. The tournament features 16 teams in 2 brackets (Outlaw and Maverick). The champions will receive wrestling style belts.

Arkansas State signee Caleb London had 19 pts as Conway beat Raleigh-Egypt 57-44.

Bad Boy Mowers Ronnie Brogdon Invitational (Hutson Memorial Center)

Thursday

Strong 63, Melbourne 58

Conway 57, Raleigh-Egypt (TN) 44

Highland 51, Calico Rock 39

Mammoth Spring 32, Wynne 27

Pulaski Academy 51, Marianna Lee 47

