Salvation Army misses Kettle Campaign donation goal

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Salvation Army in Jonesboro will have to make some cuts in their 2020 budget after falling short on Kettle Campaign donations this year.
As of Thursday, the Salvation Army is about $40,000 short for the budget they had planned for next year.
They raised around $80,000 through the kettlebell donations this year, which is actually $10,000 less than 2018.
Major Anthony Baso told said they aren’t sure exactly where they will have to make cuts, but being so far under-budget will definitely have a negative impact.
“Typically, we don’t like to make any cuts on direct services, but when you’re $40,000 short in your budget, you have to make some cuts somewhere,” said Baso. “We already have a very small staff so it’s probably not going to affect that area too much. We’re just going to have to look really long and hard with our advisory board and just make those decisions as we see best.”
Their goal this year was to raise between $100,000 and $120,000.
Major Baso said the issue wasn’t really with the community donating, but with the availability of paid bell ringers.
“We have to employ bell ringers in order to meet our goal every year,” said Basso. “We just didn’t have the same amount of bell ringers that we normally have. Had we been able to sustain those bell ringers longer I think we would have been much closer to our goal.”
Major Baso said there is still time to make an end-of-the-year donation that will help the budget for next year.
Donations made to the Salvation Army also receive a tax deduction.
