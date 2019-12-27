‘Tough year’ for measles and other infectious diseases in US

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist Nadja Reissen examines a mosquito in Salt Lake City. Eastern equine encephalitis, a rare and deadly mosquito-borne illness, saw a small but worrisome increase in the summer of 2019. The numbers remain very low _ just 38 cases in 2019. But that’s more than double the annual number in the past decade, and it included 15 deaths. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File) (Source: Rick Bowmer)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | December 27, 2019 at 11:41 AM CST - Updated December 27 at 11:43 AM

NEW YORK (AP) - This year, some once-waning germs roared back in the United States. Leading the list were measles and hepatitis A.

There was also a small uptick in cases of a rare but deadly disease that’s spread by mosquito bites. Some of the same increases were seen globally.

In the U.S., some infectious diseases did trend downward, including West Nile virus.

While health officials are optimistic 2020 will see a decline in infectious threats, they worry that climate change, opposition to vaccines and other challenges are setting the stage for future problems.

