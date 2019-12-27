‘Tough year’ for measles and other infectious diseases in US

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist Nadja Reissen examines a mosquito in Salt Lake City. Eastern equine encephalitis, a rare and deadly mosquito-borne illness, saw a small but worrisome increase in the summer of 2019. The numbers remain very low _ just 38 cases in 2019. But that’s more than double the annual number in the past decade, and it included 15 deaths. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File) (Source: Rick Bowmer)