Veteran organizes meal for his comrades

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - An after Christmas meal was prepared for veterans and it all happened at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 2242.
Thomas Myatt, a veteran who served in Afghanistan, had the idea on Friday to help homeless veterans or even those who just needed a meal.
Everything from the pans to the desserts were all donated.
He says he has a new definition of community.
“It means a lot more than it did a week ago. Seeing people care about other people.. it’s just amazing. It’s amazing,” Myatt said.
And with the extra money, Myatt donated it to the VFW.
Although it was the first year for the event, he hopes he can continue to serve to more veterans and on more holidays.
