Arkansas faces Indiana

SENIOR STUDS: Arkansas' Mason Jones, Jimmy Whitt Jr. and Adrio Bailey have combined to account for 52 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 53 percent of all Razorbacks points over the last five games.MIGHTY MASON: Jones has connected on 32.7 percent of the 55 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 7 for 20 over his last three games. He's also made 93 percent of his free throws this season.