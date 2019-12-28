Arkansas WR Deon Stewart arrested in DWI case

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas wide receiver will face a DWI charge after an arrest early Saturday in Sharp County, officials said.
According to content partner KNWA, Deon Stewart was pulled over around 4 a.m. Dec. 28. In addition to DWI, Stewart faces a driving left of center offense.
A representative at the jail told Region 8 News that Stewart, who is from Highland, was released and is awaiting a court date.
Stewart did not play for the Hogs this past season due to injury. However, he did score two touchdowns and bring in 53 catches in the past three seasons, KNWA reported.
