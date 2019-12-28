Body discovered at Jamestown Wildlife Management Area

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock to determine the cause of death after it was discovered early Saturday.
According to Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens, the body was discovered by hunters at the entrance of the Jamestown Wildlife Management Area in the county around 6:50 a.m. Dec. 28.
Details are scarce but Stephens said the body was a female.
Anyone with information on the case can call the Independence County Sheriff’s Office at 870-793-8838.
