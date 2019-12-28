Cardinals announce signing of Korean pitcher Kwang-hyun Kim

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS/KMOV) - The Cardinals announced a new pitcher at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, December 17.
They signed Korean pitcher Kwang-hyun Kim to a two-year contract for the upcoming 2020-21 seasons. Nicknamed “KK,” he will wear uniform no. 33 for the Cardinals.
The 31-year-old Kim is a left-handed pitcher and veteran of the Korean Baseball Organization.
He posted marks of 17-6 with a 2.51 ERA over 31 appearances with 180 strikeouts.
Kim was voted as the 2019 Best Pitcher after leading the KBO in quality starts while ranking second in wins and strikeouts; and third in ERA and innings pitched. He was also a member of the South Korean team that won the Gold Medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
Expected to compete for a position in the Cardinals starting rotation in 2020, Kim is aiming to become the 15th South Korean-born pitcher to appear in the Major Leagues and the second for St. Louis, following right-hander Seung-hwan Oh (2016-17).
Before Tuesday, the Cardinals were the only team in Major League Baseball to not add an outside player acquisition to its 40-man roster this winter.
