Demario Davis wins NFL Way to Play Award for Week 16

NEW ORLEANS (KAIT) - Arkansas State great Demario Davis continues to make NFL headlines for his work on and off the field.
The Saints linebacker won the NFL Way to Play Award for Week 16 after a sack against the Titans. A panel of NFL legends selects the player who positively impacted the game through proper technique (i.e., tackling, blocking, footwork, discipline, vision). Each Way to Play Award winner receives a $2,500 equipment grant through USA Football for the youth or high school football program of his player’s choice.
Davis has reached the triple digit tackle mark for the 3rd straight season. Demario leads New Orleans with 109 stops in 2019, 86 of those are solo. All four of his sacks this season have come in the last 7 games. The Saints have a chance at the #1 seed in the NFC. They’ll need to beat the Panthers on Sunday (12pm CT on FOX) plus get some help. Gray affiliate WVUE provides the Saints playoff scenarios.
