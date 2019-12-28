Demario Davis wins NFL Way to Play Award for Week 16

Davis has reached the triple digit tackle mark for the 3rd straight season. Demario leads New Orleans with 109 stops in 2019, 86 of those are solo. All four of his sacks this season have come in the last 7 games. The Saints have a chance at the #1 seed in the NFC. They’ll need to beat the Panthers on Sunday (12pm CT on FOX) plus get some help. Gray affiliate WVUE provides the Saints playoff scenarios.