Heavy Rain Tonight and Sunday

Heavy rain likely overnight with another round coming on Sunday. 1-2 inches of rain possible by late Sunday with up to 3 inches possible just across the Mississippi River in Tennesee and North Mississippi. The severe threat remains very low. A few strong to severe wind gusts are possible overnight and can’t rule out a quick spin-up tornado. Be sure your notifications are turned on in the StormTeam8 weather app just in case. Severe weather doesn’t look possible on Sunday due to falling temperatures throughout the day. Highs get more seasonable in the 40s and 50s for the rest of the week. Our next rain chance arrives Thursday.