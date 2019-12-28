Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin has decided to skip NHL All-Star Weekend for the second year in a row. Ovechkin was voted in as Metropolitan Division captain by fans. The 34-year-old opted for rest and preparation for the second half of the season and playoffs over the trip to St. Louis. Ovechkin will be suspended one game for skipping All-Star festivities. Ovechkin's seven All-Star appearances trail only Chicago's Patrick Kane's eight for the most among active players. The Capitals should have Norris Trophy front-running defenseman John Carlson as their All-Star representative in late January.