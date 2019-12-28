Jackson County passes voluntary tax for tornado siren upkeep

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Jackson County officials are calling out for help. The quorum court passed a voluntary tax of one mill, hoping residents will help maintain tornado and warning systems.
The court says the tornado and warning systems are over 20 years old and replacing or repairing these systems can run the county $10,000 per siren.
It is the county’s responsibility; however, the city of Newport has agreed to maintain the four in its town.
However, the other 15 are in the hands of Jackson County and now, they are relying on the generosity of the taxpayers to help with the upkeep.
County Judge Jeff Phillips says the county has spent about $70,000 in repairs over the last two years.
“If they [taxpayers] want, they can pay that and that will help with future repairs. If not, we’ll make due and try to help to upkeep them the best we can but they are getting very expensive and very old,” Phillips said.
Judge Phillips did confirm that all 19 sirens are working, so there is no need to panic.
He did, however, suggest everyone in the area to have other systems like weather apps to keep up with storms.
“Anything could happen that could make them [sirens] not work. So, rely on them but not solely," Phillips said.
This voluntary tax is to help with future repairs and the 1 mill will be based off of real estate property.
There have been no volunteers yet, but if you would like to help, when you receive your 2020 property tax bill there will be an option to opt-in.
The money collected for this voluntary tax will then be placed in the “Jackson County Tornado and Warning System Maintenance & Care Fund.” The money will be used only for the maintenance and care of the systems.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.