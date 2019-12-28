Kwanzaa celebration works to unite community

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Colorful dresses and lively music filled A-State’s Pavilion Saturday as KLEK held its annual Kwanzaa celebration.
Kwanzaa is a seven-day long celebration of African American heritage that starts the day after Christmas and ends on January 1st.
Each day, a new principle is celebrated reinforcing the basic values of African culture.
These are the seven principles:
- Umoja (unity)
- Kujichagulia (self-determination)
- Ujima (collective work and responsibility)
- Ujamaa (cooperative economics)
- Nia (purpose)
- Kuumba (creativity)
- Imani (faith)
The principles are used as guides to living life by.
Community Liaison with KLEK, Qubilah Jones, says these principles are for everyone.
“All ethnicities are represented right here in Jonesboro, Arkansas and we need to learn how to celebrate each other,” she says. “The more we know about each other, the better we can get along and make this a better community.”
This is the third year for the event in Jonesboro. It was paid for by sponsors and donations in the community.
The theme for this year’s celebration was “Dashiki Day,” celebrating the history of the colorful clothing from African culture.
