Man shot while watching Christmas movies

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - An Independence County woman is in trouble with the law after authorities say she shot a man as he and his grandmother were watching Christmas movies.
Denise Renee Shands, 54, of Batesville was arrested by Independence County deputies Dec. 26 on suspicion of first-degree battery after the investigation into the shooting.
According to a probable cause affidavit, deputies went to the 100 block of Campbell Lane in the southern half of the county around 5:25 p.m. Dec. 26 about the shooting.
Authorities got a 911 call from a woman at the scene, who said she heard a gunshot and believed Shands had shot the victim. A few minutes later, the victim called 911 and told dispatchers he had been shot in the mid-abdomen.
Deputies found Shands inside the house and took her into custody, police said. Officers later found a single shot shotgun under the mattress in Shands’ bedroom and a 7 1/2 birdshot hull inside the shotgun, plus requested blood from Shands’ due to believing she was intoxicated, after getting a search warrant, the affidavit noted.
Deputies also spoke to the victim at the hospital.
“(The victim) said he has had issues with Denise in the past and believes she has mental issues,” deputies said in the affidavit. “(The victim) said his grandmother and him were inside the living room watching Christmas movies. (The victim) was sitting on the couch and (the grandmother) was in her wheelchair.”
The victim said Shands walked over to the grandmother and slapped her. From there, Shands then went to the bedroom.
“(The victim) entered Denise’s bedroom and slapped her because he believes that she should not be hitting on (the grandmother) like she does,” the affidavit noted.
Shands walked to the bathroom, went back to the bedroom and then walked up to the victim and the grandmother, deputies said.
“Approximately three minutes later, Denise exits her bedroom and enters the living room holding a firearm. (The victim) said he observed Denise standing in the entryway to the hall facing him with the firearm. (The victim) stated he stood up to see if he would be able to get the firearm away from Denise. (The victim) said as he was standing, Denise fired the firearm striking him in the groin and mid-abdomen area,” deputies said in the affidavit.
The victim, who had birdshot removed during surgery, then slapped Shands, went to another bedroom and called 911, authorities said.
Shands was being held in the Independence County Jail on the case, Sheriff Shawn Stephens said.
