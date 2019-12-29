10-1 Arkansas has Sunday road test at 11-1 Indiana

Press Release from Arkansas Athletics
Arkansas will play its final men’s basketball game of 2019 – and wrap up its non-conference portion of the schedule – on Sunday (Dec. 29) at Indiana. The game will be telecast on Big Ten Network and tipoff is set for 6:00 pm (ET).5:00 pm (CT).
After Sunday, Arkansas will return home to open SEC play by hosting Texas A&M (Jan. 4).
Versus Indiana
- This is the fifth meeting between Arkansas and Indiana. The series is ties, 2-2, but the Hoosiers are 2-0 versus the Razorbacks in Bloomington.
- Indiana won the first game in the series with a 75-50 decision early in the 1949-50 season in Bloomington.
- A mere 58 years later, Arkansas won the next encounter, 86-72, in the first round of the 2008 NCAA Tournament East Regional.
- The team met twice last season. The Razorbacks won an exciting 73-72 decision in Bud Walton Arena in game three. The Hoosiers evened the series, 2-2, with a 63-60 win in the second round of the 2019 NIT..
The NET, RPI and Bracketology
- Arkansas’ NET was 33 in the most recent NCAA NET rankings (Dec. 16).^ Arkansas’ NET is 2nd-best among SEC schools behind Auburn (8).^ The rest of the SEC: Tennessee (46); Ole Miss (51); Florida (56); LSU (58); Missouri (68); Kentucky (72); Georgia (75); Alabama (77); South Carolina (90); Miss. State (101); Vanderbilt (133) and Texas A&M (205).
- Arkansas has an RPI of 20.^ Arkansas’ RPI is better than eight teams in the top 25, including Memphis, Penn State, Arizona, Michigan, Iowa, Virginia, Gonzaga and Washington.
- ESPN's Joe Lunardi has the Hogs as a #12 seed, facing VCU in a play-in game to earn one of the final spots.
