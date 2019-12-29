Arkansas State women’s basketball faces Louisiana Tech Sunday

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Arkansas State (3-7) at Louisiana Tech (7-3)
Sunday, December 29 • 2:00 PM • Ruston, La.
Thomas Assembly Center (8,000)
Watch Online ($): http://conferenceusa.com/watch/default.aspx?Live=9238&path=latech
FAST BREAK FACTS
- Arkansas State travels to Louisiana Tech for its final non-conference tilt of the 2019-20 campaign.
- Sunday's meeting marks the 42nd all-time meeting between A-State and LA Tech, with the teams being conference foes in both the American South Conference and then in the Sun Belt Conference. The Lady Techsters own a 38-3 lead in the series.
- In their three wins, the Red Wolves have been effective from three-point range, shooting 45.5 percent (30-of-66). Also in those three wins, A-State has shared the ball well, dishing out 58 assists on 84 made baskets for a 69.1% assist percentage.
- At least three players have scored in double figures in six of A-State's 10 games this season.
- Jada Ford needs one three-pointer to tie Caroline Starr (2006-09) for seventh all-time in made threes and two to tie Ali Carter (2003-07) for sixth place. Three treys would give her sole possession of sixth place.
- Payton Tennison and Ford rank second and third, respectively, in the Sun Belt in three-point FG percentage, with Tennison’s 41.2 percent ranking in the top 40 nationally.
- A-State ranks fourth in the league and among the top 60 (53rd) in the nation in free-throw attempts (225). According to HerHoopStats.com, the Red Wolves sit 14th in the nation in Free Throw Rate (% of two-point scoring attempts including all free-throw attempts that result in two free throws) at 21.9 percent.
