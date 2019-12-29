Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Joe Burrow turned in the greatest performance yet in his Heisman Trophy season, throwing for seven touchdowns and 493 yards as No. 1 LSU romped to a breathtaking 63-28 victory over No. 4 Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl semifinal. The unbeaten Tigers now head to the national football championship game against either No. 3 Clemson. They are certainly clicking on all cylinders, having dismantled the Sooners with a first half for the ages. Burrow tied the record for any college bowl game with his seven TDs — all before halftime. Justin Jefferson had four TD catches.
ATLANTA (AP) — LSU offensive guru Steve Ensminger had far more than football on his mind at the Peach Bowl. Ensminger learned before the game his daughter-in-law had been killed in a plane crash in Louisiana. The plane was bound for Atlanta and his son's wife, Carley McCord, planned to attend the game. Ensminger managed to gather himself to call the game of his career as the Tigers beat No. 4 Oklahoma 63-28 in the playoff semifinal. Before the Tigers head to New Orleans to play in the national championship game, Ensminger will seek comfort from family and friends in Baton Rouge.
ATLANTA (AP) — Oklahoma defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles has been ejected from the Peach Bowl for a brutal hit on LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. With Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow scrambling toward the sideline, Radley-Hiles delivered the blow to Edwards-Helaire coming out of the backfield. The officials did not throw a flag on the play. But a video review showed that Radley-Hiles leaped into a defenseless player with a shoulder to the helmet. Three plays later, Burrow threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson that extended LSU's lead to 28-7.
NEW YORK (AP) — Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for intentionally making contact with a game official. Upset after a turnover he thought should have been a foul call on Cody Zeller late in the third quarter of the Thunder’s 104-102 overtime victory in Charlotte on Friday night, Schroder approached referee CJ Washington at mid-court when play was stopped and grabbed at the official's wrist to demonstrate what Zeller had done to him. Washington immediately gave Schroder a technical foul.