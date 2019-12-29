Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ian Books threw for 247 yards and one touchdown to lead 14th-ranked Notre Dame to a 33-9 victory over Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl. Tony Jones Jr. scored on an 84-yard run and finished with 135 yards rushing. Game MVP Chase Claypool had seven receptions for 146 yards and one TD. Brock Purdy threw for 222 yards without an interception for Iowa State. The sophomore quarterback was unable to get the Cyclones in the end zone, though, after throwing for 27 touchdowns during the regular season. The Fighting Irish finished the season on a six-game winning streak a year removed from an appearance in the CFP national semifinals.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Marcus Zegarowski and Ty-Shon Alexander combined to make 14 of 19 shots from the floor, scoring 19 points apiece, and Creighton steamrolled NAIA-member Midland College 91-54. Zegarowski knocked down 7 of his 10 shots and added six assists, while Alexander nailed 7 of 9 shots for the Bluejays (11-2). Damien Jefferson had 13 points and 11 rebounds for his first career double-double.
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — David Roddy and Kris Martin each scored 17 points, Nico Carvacho was 7-for-7 shooting for 14 more and Colorado State put away Doane 87-62. The scrappy NAIA Tigers took a 5-3 lead on an Anthony Laravie 3-pointer and didn't give it up until there were six minutes left in the first half. Even then, Doane twice came within a point of the Rams deep into the second half. That's when the Rams righted themselves and tore off on a 23-4 run over 9:42 to put the win away.
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Jake Hendricks had a season-high 21 points as Wyoming defeated Nebraska Wesleyan 82-68. Hunter Maldonado had 19 points and seven assists for Wyoming (5-9), which snapped its four-game home losing streak. A.J. Banks added 12 points. Kenny Foster had 11 points and eight rebounds for the home team. Wyoming totaled 41 points in the first half, a season best for the team.