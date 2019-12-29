Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — David Roddy and Kris Martin each scored 17 points, Nico Carvacho was 7-for-7 shooting for 14 more and Colorado State put away Doane 87-62. The scrappy NAIA Tigers took a 5-3 lead on an Anthony Laravie 3-pointer and didn't give it up until there were six minutes left in the first half. Even then, Doane twice came within a point of the Rams deep into the second half. That's when the Rams righted themselves and tore off on a 23-4 run over 9:42 to put the win away.