Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

Police ID victim who died after Dec. 20 road rage punch
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Topeka have identified a driver who died days after being punched in a road rage incident by another driver. Police said Saturday in a news release that 55-year-old Charles McPeek died on Friday, a week after police say the violent confrontation happened on Dec. 20. Police say the incident began when McPeek and the driver of an SUV pulled over in north Topeka. Police say the SUV driver punched McPeek and fled the scene, leaving McPeek unconscious on the side of the road. McPeek was later taken to a hospital with critical injuries.
Family: 9-year-old Kansas girl dies of flu while in Nebraska
HIAWATHA, Kan. (AP) — The family of a 9-year-old Kansas girl say she has died after contracting the flu. Topeka television station KSNT reports that the family of Leighya Marie DeLong, of Hiawatha, confirmed the girl died on Dec. 22 in Lincoln, Nebraska, while she was visiting family there for the Christmas holiday. The girl's family say she was diagnosed with the flu at a Lincoln hospital on Dec. 21, released, then saw her condition worsen the next day. Hiawatha School District Superintendent Lonnie Moser says counselors will be available to students and staff to help cope with the loss of the Hiawatha Elementary School fourth-grader.
Kansas officials: Clay Center pork plant to issue recall
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas health officials say a voluntary recall of several pork products produced in Clay Center will be issued on Monday because of possible listeria contamination. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said in a news release Saturday that Clay Center Locker Plant will issue the recall for any ready-to-eat product including smoked pork loins, ham hocks and smoked ham from the plant produced on Nov. 21. The department is urging the public not to consume any of the products, including those bought at the retail counter in the plant and hams that were delivered to the Future Farmers of America Clay Center and Chapman chapters.
Kansas' Moran to lead Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran is preparing to take over as chairman of the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee in January. The Kansas City Star reports that the Republican's top issues will be suicide prevention and ensuring veterans get the care they deserve when suffering from cancer and other illnesses tied to toxic exposure. He says he will be leaning on veterans to help him set the committee's agenda. He's served on the committee since joining the Senate in 2011 and says most of the veterans legislation he's pursued has originated with Kansas veterans. He will replace retired Georgia GOP Sen. Johnny Isakson.
More than dozen hurt in blast at Beechcraft plant in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say more than a dozen people were injured when a nitrogen line ruptured at a Beechcraft aircraft manufacturing facility in Wichita, Kansas, and caused part of the building to collapse. Sedgwick County Deputy Fire Chief Daniel Wegner says the explosion happened at around 8 a.m. Friday. The county's emergency medical services director, John Gallagher, says 11 patients were taken to a hospitals and four were treated at the scene. Robert Baker, a worker who was in the building when the blast occurred, told The Wichita Eagle that it was the most scared he's ever been.
One of Kansas' most conservative lawmakers to retire Jan. 16
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — One of the Kansas Legislature's most conservative members and strongest abortion opponents is retiring in next month. Republican state Sen. Mary Pilcher-Cook of Shawnee announced Friday that she will step down Jan. 16. She said in her announcement that “new leadership is sometimes required" to promote “time-honored" conservative principles. Pilcher-Cook is a 65-year-old computer software engineer who has served 15 years in the Legislature. She's been a consistent supporter of new abortion restrictions and a foe of same-sex marriage and measures aimed at combatting anti-LGBTQ discrimination. Fellow Republicans in her Kansas City-area Senate district will name her replacement.
Police: Man kidnapped woman, made her dance at strip club
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. (AP) — An Oklahoma man is accused of abducting a woman and forcing her to dance at a Kansas strip club, then taking the money she earned at the club. Gary Ballard of Tulsa is charged with aggravated human trafficking and aggravated kidnapping. The 23-year-old victim was reported missing from Coweta, Oklahoma. three weeks ago. Authorities say Ballard repeatedly hurt her and drove her to Cherokee County, Kansas, in the state’s southeastern corner. Detectives got a tip that the woman might be in Cherokee County. A news release says they found her Thursday night at a strip club.
2 arrested after missing Wichita woman is found dead in car
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A paroled killer and a woman whom he had lived with have been arrested in the death of the man's girlfriend. KAKE-TV reports that jail records show that 39-year-old Ahmad Bey and 34-year-old Vanessa Waner were each booked early Friday on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Melinda Sprague. Bey was also jailed on a state warrant. Capt. Brent Allred said a coworker reported Sprague missing when she didn't show up for work on Tuesday. Her vehicle was found Thursday behind a business with her body inside.