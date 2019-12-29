Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

MEDICAL MARIJUANA
Rejected medical marijuana grower applicant sues Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A southwest Missouri family that saw its application to grow medical marijuana rejected by the state is now suing Missouri. The lawsuit filed Friday by Paul Callicoat and his family, of Sarcoxie, Missouri, came a day after the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services granted 60 of the licenses from the more than 500 companies that applied. The Callicoats were not among those licenses granted. Their lawsuit argues the state's 60-license limit violates the state constitution's “right to farm” amendment passed by voters in 2014. The lawsuit also challenges the state’s selection process that gave more points to businesses in high-unemployment ZIP codes.
WOMAN KILLED
Kansas City police say woman shot to death; 1 arrested
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say a woman has been shot to death in Kansas City, and another person has been arrested in the case. Kansas City police say officers were called to an area near the Willow Glen apartments around 11 p.m. Friday for reports of shots fired. Arriving officers found a woman on the ground who had been shot. Police say she died at the scene. Police say a person of interest was taken into custody. Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or with information about the shooting to contact police.
MISSING WOMAN-BODY FOUND
KC police: Woman whose body was found by road a homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City say they are investigating as a homicide the death of a woman whose body was found last week along a roadside. The body of 28-year-old Renita Thompson was found Dec. 21 by family members who had reported her missing days earlier. Her body was found just a block west of Interstate 435 in the Strupwood neighborhood. Police said her body was out of view from traffic on the road. Police have not said how she died, but confirmed Friday that her death was a homicide. Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
MISSOURI HEMP GROWERS
Missouri farmers allowed to grow industrial hemp in 2020
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — Beginning the 2020 growing season, Missouri farmers will be able to grow industrial hemp. According to St. Louis Public Radio, producers will first need to obtain a permit from the Missouri Department of Agriculture. A spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Agriculture says producers should wait to have their registration in hand so they comply within the legal limits. Online applications are now available and will begin to be processed on Jan. 2.
JAIL INMATE DEATH
St. Louis County jail inmate dies; 5th inmate death in 2019
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis County jail inmate has died after a brief illness. County officials said 31-year-old Lo’von Mitchell died Friday at St. Louis University Hospital, where he was taken after complaining of a headache on Christmas Day and later falling unconscious. Mitchell was jailed on several charges, including unlawful use of a firearm from a vehicle, first-degree assault, assault on a law enforcement officer and armed criminal action. Between Jan. 18 and June 11, four inmates died at the same jail, the St. Louis County Justice Center, prompting several changes, including appointment of a new director in November.
EX-DEMOCRATIC LEADER-ETHICS ORDER
Missouri ethics panel says ex-Democratic leader broke law
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Ethics Commission says a former Democratic leader who was an executive for one of the state's most populous counties broke campaign finance laws. The commission concluded that ex-Jackson County Executive Mike Sanders illegally used political contributions to pay personal cell phone bills. The Kansas City Star reports that the commission released an order Friday requiring Sanders to reimburse his campaign committee $2,500. Missouri law prohibits candidates from using campaign funds for personal expenses. Sanders and his wife, Georgia did not contest the commission's findings and agreed to the reimbursement. She was his campaign treasurer. He resigned as county executive in 2015.
INTERSTATE SHOOTING
Second shooting in 2 weeks on I-270 stretch near St. Louis
HAZELWOOD, Mo. (AP) — Police area searching for suspects who opened fire on a car on a busy St. Louis County interstate highway, leaving three people injured. KMOV-TV reports that the shooting happened just before noon Friday on the same stretch of Interstate 270 where a man was fatally shot in a rolling gun battle two weeks ago. In the latest incident, someone shot into a gold Buick at I-270 and Lindbergh in Hazelwood. Officers found two men and a woman shot. They are hospitalized but a condition report was not immediately available.
PIZZERIA PASTOR-CHILD PORN
Former pizzeria owner gets 65 years for child porn
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The former owner of a St. Louis pizzeria has been sentenced to 65 years in prison for producing and possessing child pornography and coercing a minor into sexual activity. Loren Copp was convicted last year of eight counts of child sexual exploitation and enticement involving four victims. He was sentenced Friday. Federal prosecutors say Copp groomed and sexually abused two minor females who had been in his custody and recorded sex acts with a cell phone or video recorder. Copp also convinced others to send him explicit photos. Copp is a former pastor and karate instructor.