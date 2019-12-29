Woman killed in Batesville crash

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - An Independence County woman was killed Saturday in a one-vehicle crash in the Batesville area, according to a preliminary fatal crash summary from the Arkansas State Police.
April D. Bauman, 47, of Batesville was going east in a 2007 Dodge Caliber on Pfeiffer Road around 12:45 p.m. Dec. 28 when the crash happened.
Authorities said in the report that the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, lost control and struck a tree.
The weather was rainy and the roads were wet at the time of the crash, the report noted.
