Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs have turned their overtime loss to New England in last year's AFC title game into motivation for this year's postseason run. And after their victory over the Chargers on Sunday coupled with the Miami Dolphins' stunning win over the Patriots, they will need just one win to return to the championship game. Kansas City will be the No. 2 seed and get a weekend off before facing the Texans, Bills or Patriots in the divisional round.
UNDATED (AP) — Gonzaga remains atop The Associated Press men's college basketball poll following a light holiday schedule. The Zags did not play last week and received 63 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel. No. 2 Duke and No. 3 Kansas each had one first-place vote, with Oregon and Ohio State rounding out the top five. Oregon moved into the top five for the first time since 2016-17, when the Ducks went to the Final Four. The Buckeyes dropped three spots after losing 67-59 to West Virginia. The Mountaineers climbed six places to No. 16. No. 24 Wichita State moved into the AP Top 25 for the first time since the 2017-18 season.
NEW YORK (AP) — The host St. Louis Blues will have three players at NHL All-Star Weekend. Captain Alex Pietrangelo, goaltender Jordan Binnington and playoff MVP Ryan O'Reilly will represent the defending Stanley Cup champion Blues for All-Star festivities. St. Louis native Matthew Tkachuk of the Calgary Flames was also chosen as an All-Star. Washington's Alex Ovechkin was voted in by fans but opted to skip All-Star to rest his body for the stretch drive and playoffs. Capitals teammates John Carlson and Braden Holtby will go instead. Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane is set to make his ninth All-Star appearance. Artemi Panarin will represent the New York Rangers.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Torrence Watson broke out of a season-long shooting slump, scoring 24 points to lead Missouri to a 91-33 rout of Chicago State on Monday. Dru Smith scored 14 points and Mark Smith added 13 for the Tigers (8-4). Watson, a sophomore guard, entered the game shooting 19.6% from 3-point range and averaging 3.2 points. He made 8 of 13 shots from beyond the arc against the Cougars (4-11).
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — No. 21 Navy will try to cap its extraordinary turnaround when it plays in the Liberty Bowl against a Kansas State team that also has made major strides this year. Navy is 10-2 and attempting to match a program record for single-season victories a year after just three wins. Kansas State has bounced back from a 5-7 season to go 8-4 in its first year under coach Chris Klieman. Navy has the nation's top-ranked rushing attack with an offense featuring quarterback Malcolm Perry.
UNDATED (AP) — No. 21 Navy is seeking to match a program single-season record by earning its 11th win as it faces Kansas State in the Liberty Bowl at Memphis, Tennessee. Kansas State will be trying to slow down Navy's top-ranked rushing attack. Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry has run for 1,804 yards. Perry is 116 yards away from the Football Bowl Subdivision single-season record for yards rushing by a quarterback. Northern Illinois' Jordan Lynch ran for 1,920 yards in 2013. This game matches two of the nation's most improved teams. Navy won just three games last season and Kansas State only five.
SAN JOSE, Cal. (AP) — A plane carrying the Kansas men's basketball team was forced to return to a California airport after one of its engines failed. The university said in a tweet that issues arose Sunday following a road victory over Stanford. After the engine failure occurred about 20 minutes into the flight, the pilot contacted the San Jose Airport, where the team returned and made a safe landing. The tweet expressed thanks to the pilot and the Swift Air flight crew. The tweet says the team was spending the night in San Jose before returning to Lawrence.