Housing authorities to receive grants to help families reach “self-sufficiency”

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several public housing authorities in Region 8 will receive money to help fund programs.
On Tuesday, U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson awarded more than $70 million to housing authorities across the U.S.
According to a news release, the money will help “residents of public housing and voucher-assisted housing increase their earned income and reduce their dependence on public assistance and rental subsidies.”
The grants will allow HUD to collaborate with groups like social service agencies, community colleges, and other local partners to help people further their education, gain marketable skills, and make more money through new employment or advancing in their current workplace.
“Helping people find jobs that will put them on the path to self-sufficiency is at the core of HUD’s mission,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson. “HUD is committed to working with our local partners to connect families with the opportunities and support they need to succeed at every level.”
In Region 8, the following housing authorities received money:
- Arkansas Housing Authority of the City of West Memphis - $ 52,951.00
- Jonesboro Urban Renewal And Housing Authority - $ 44,500.00
- White River Regional Housing Authority - $ 43,461.00
- Wynne Housing Authority - $ 38,000.00
